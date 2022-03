Damascus [Syria], March 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Syrian President Bashar Assad on Wednesday discussed the developments of talks on restoring the 2015 nuclear deal with the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Damascus, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

During the meeting, Assad said reaching an agreement on the nuclear deal has become more important than ever for serving Iran's interests and the regional and global balance, said the report.

For his part, Amir Abdullahian briefed Assad on the ongoing nuclear talks, saying his country has made proposals in line with the rights and interests of the Iranian people, and reaching an agreement requires the West to show serious will in responding to the proposals.

The two sides also discussed bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism. Abdollahian stressed Syria's role in regional stability, reiterating that his country would stand by Syria and its people until it regain control of all territories. (ANI/Xinhua)

