Taipei [Taiwan], January 10 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has announced that out of the three new weapons procurement contracts signed with the US in 2024, one of them will be delivered by the end of 2025, Taipei Times reported.

Taipei Times, citing the MND said that the three contracts are for Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), an L-band electronic array radar and a non-L-band electronic array radar.

The Taiwan Defence Ministry noted that given the frequent military activities in the Taiwan Strait by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the NASAMS and new radar systems will deepen Taiwan's air defense capabilities.

NASAMS have been used effectively in Ukraine, offering up automated detection capability, distributed firepower capabilities, a supporting command and control component, and the two new radar systems will improve detection rates and be resistant to jamming or interference, the ministry said.

NASAMS integrates the MPQ-64 "Sentinel," multiple types of short and medium-range air defence missiles, and the Link 16 military tactical data link, allowing it to defend against aircraft within a range of 40 to 50 kilometres.

As per the MND, NASAMS will be deployed in Greater Taipei, with one located in Taipei's Songshan District and the other in New Taipei's Tamsui District, as both locations would be crucial in defending the capital. The electronic array systems will be spread across the country.

Taipei Times noted that the US government had announced on October 26 last year that it would notify the US Congress of the agreements, totalling USD 1.988 billion. This would make it the 17th arm sale to Taiwan under outgoing US President Joe Biden. The contract for NASAMS amounts to New Taiwan Dollar 10.31 billion (USD 312.7 million), has a fulfilment date of Dec. 27 of last year, and will run until Feb. 25, 2034. The L-band electronic array radar will cost New Taiwan Dollar 6.42 billion and run until 2030, while the non-L model will cost New Taiwan Dollar 7.61 billion and expire at the same time. (ANI)

