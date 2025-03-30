Taipei [Taiwan], March 30 (ANI): Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) criticised China for launching a new online reporting system targeting individuals who advocate for "Taiwan independence" and their supporters, calling it a "comprehensive interference in Taiwan's internal affairs", as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Liang Wen-chieh, Deputy Head and Spokesperson for the MAC, condemned the move, stating that China's actions aimed to meddle in Taiwan's politics and judicial processes. He stressed the importance of Taiwan remaining vigilant across all areas, Focus Taiwan cited.

The criticism followed the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) in China after it introduced the reporting section on its official website on Wednesday. The section allows individuals to report those engaging in what China terms as "vile acts" related to advocating for Taiwan's independence and persecuting "Taiwan compatriots".

According to China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, the TAO accused certain organisations, officials, and online influencers of promoting Taiwan's independence and aiding aggressive actions against China. As of the evening, the TAO reported receiving 323 emails detailing alleged incidents such as threatening pro-unification groups and violating the rights of Chinese spouses in Taiwan, Focus Taiwan reported.

Among those reportedly targeted were Taiwan's Interior Minister, Liu Shyh-fang, Taipei District Prosecutor, Lin Ta, and YouTubers Pa Chiung and Chen Po-yuan. The MAC's Liang noted potential connections between these individuals and the reported "vile acts". He suggested that Lin's involvement in national security cases might be a reason for his inclusion, while Liu's threat to dissolve pro-unification groups could explain her mention. The YouTubers had previously called for the deportation of Chinese spouses linked to pro-unification views, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Liang also pointed out that the TAO's list aimed to present the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a defender of pro-unification factions in Taiwan, expanding its influence from politicians and intellectuals to everyday citizens and media influencers.

This new reporting initiative aligns with earlier statements by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, who called for greater support for pro-unification forces in Taiwan, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

The criticism also follows the case of Fu Cha, a Taiwan publisher sentenced by Chinese authorities for promoting secession, highlighting China's broader crackdown on individuals opposing its stance on Taiwan. (ANI)

