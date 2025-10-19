Taipei [Taiwan], October 19 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected the presence of two sorties by Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

In a post on X, MND said, "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1979714179637624929

This is a sharp decrease in China's fresh incursion into the island nation compared to its military activities on Saturday.

On Saturday, Taiwan's MND stated that it had detected the presence of 27 sorties by Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels operating around its territorial waters.

As per the MND, of the 27 sorties, 19 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"27 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated.

The fresh incursion marks yet another episode in China's continuing military pressure campaign against Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain.

Meanwhile, China's swift growth and diversification of its nuclear capabilities have led to concerns that Beijing might engage in "nuclear blackmail" or even nuclear conflict with Western countries if they intervene in a Taiwan dispute, reminiscent of the warnings from the Kremlin during its incursion into Ukraine, as reported by Central News Agency (CNA).

During the military parade on September 3 in Tiananmen Square, China showcased three missiles capable of carrying nuclear payloads: the JL-1 air-launched ballistic missile, the JL-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, and the DF-61 surface-to-surface intercontinental missile.

This threatening exhibition of what analysts characterise as a potential Chinese "nuclear triad", the capacity to launch nuclear weapons via air, land, and sea, has heightened alarms among democratic nations. Previously, China did not possess the capability to conduct airborne nuclear strikes, according to CNA's report. (ANI)

