Taipei [Taiwan], January 18 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday recorded nine sorties made by Chinese PLA aircraft and detected nine PLAN vessels around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

According to the MND, of the nine sorties, three crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Also Read | Girl in James Opande Viral Video Marion Naipei Speaks Out.

"9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND said in a post on X.

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan's MND detected the presence of 26 sorties of Chinese PLA aircraft, eight naval vessels, and an official ship around its territorial waters.

Also Read | Indian Tourists Chant 'Jai Maharashtra' on Paris Streets, Video Sparks Debate on Civic Sense.

Of the 26 sorties, seven crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ.

"26 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated in a post on X.

Taiwan also detected a Chinese army reconnaissance UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) entering its southwestern ADIZ on Saturday, which departed after the island nation issued radio warnings.

"At 0541 hrs (UTC+8), a PLA reconnaissance UAV was detected entering Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ and entering airspace near Dongsha (the Pratas Islands). After radio warnings, the UAV departed the area. The ROC Armed Forces are monitoring the situation and responding accordingly," the MND said in a separate post on X.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to interfere, Focus Taiwan reported.

As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, President Lai pledged to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)