Home

Agency News Agency News World News | Taiwan's MAC Condemns Retired Officer's Pro-Beijing Remarks, Backs Legal Action Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) criticised a retired naval officer for making remarks seen as supportive of Beijing during a Chinese military event and expressed backing for potential legal amendments to address such actions, according to a report by the Taipei Times.

Taipei [Taiwan], April 27 (ANI): The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) criticised a retired naval officer for making remarks seen as supportive of Beijing during a Chinese military event and expressed backing for potential legal amendments to address such actions, according to a report by the Taipei Times.

Chinese media reported that former lieutenant commander Lu Li-shih attended an event aboard Chinese naval vessels in Qingdao City last Thursday, where he toured a guided-missile destroyer and a frigate as part of celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of the Chinese Navy.

Also Read | Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Orphanage in Lokoja, Abduct 23 Pupils; 15 Later Rescued.

While speaking to Chinese state media during the visit, Lu commented on the progress of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), stating that recognising the strength of the "motherland" reflects positively on Taiwan's security, given that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are "one family".

He also commended the Urumqi warship, noting its maintenance, cleanliness, and internal organisation as indicators of the PLA Navy's preparedness, as cited in the Taipei Times report.

Also Read | 'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 4 Trailer: Cassie's Influencer Mission Revealed After Nate's Debt Exposure (Watch Video).

In response, the MAC stated that certain individuals have repeatedly leveraged PLA-related activities to influence public opinion in Taiwan and weaken its democratic values. It said authorities would review whether such actions violate current laws. The council added that it would examine whether Lu's conduct breached any regulations, noting that similar cases have heightened concerns over potential risks to Taiwan's democratic system, the Taipei Times reported.

The MAC also referred to proposed revisions to the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, which aim to introduce penalties for specific actions by retired military personnel, and urged public backing for these legislative changes.

In a separate statement, the Veterans Affairs Council likewise denounced Lu's behaviour, saying it ran counter to the military's responsibility to protect the nation, even after retirement. It described his remarks and actions as a violation of military ethics and public trust and voiced support for proposed legal reforms, according to the Taipei Times report. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)