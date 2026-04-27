‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 4 Trailer: Cassie’s Influencer Mission Revealed After Nate’s Debt Exposure (Watch Video)

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Following the violent cliffhanger of Episode 3, HBO Max has released the official trailer for Euphoria Season 3, Episode 4. Dropped on Monday, April 27, 2026, the preview confirms a high-stakes pivot for the series as Nate Jacobs’ debts trigger a desperate new financial mission for Cassie and Maddy. ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 EP 3 Recap: Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi’s Cassie-Nate Wedding Spirals Into a Shocking Nightmare.

Cassie’s New Look

The trailer reveals a calculated move by Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) to help her sister, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), navigate the fallout of Nate's financial collapse. Following the attack on Nate by loan shark Naz, Lexi proposes a makeover and a strategic digital play. "I have a really cool opportunity," Lexi tells a transformed Cassie. "Brandon’s got 20 million followers. The goal is simple: Get him to post a video of you looking hot." The footage confirms earlier season rumours regarding a joint content-creation arc for Cassie and Maddy, as the group looks toward monetized online platforms to resolve Nate's mounting liabilities.

Rue’s Mounting Legal Troubles

While Cassie eyes the digital world, Rue (Zendaya) is facing the reality of her past choices. The trailer opens with a tense interrogation between Rue and a DEA agent regarding a photograph from Mexico. Rue’s signature defiance remains intact as she tells the agent, “So you guys can lie to me, but I can’t lie to you. That seems fucked up.” The danger intensifies as rival drug operators Alamo Brown and Laurie reappear. Alamo delivers a chilling warning to Rue, “You got that look in your eye. Like a rat trying to figure out where it’s gonna go next.” ‘Euphoria’ Season 3: HBO Confirms April 2026 Premiere With Zendaya Returning in Time-Jumped Final Chapter (View Poster)

Watch ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 4 Trailer:

Preview Hints Major Twist

The Episode 4 preview concludes with a rapid-fire sequence of high-tension moments, ending with a police officer shouting "Hands, hands!" and the sound of a gun cocking. With Nate’s Pasadena mansion now a crime scene and the DEA closing in on Laurie’s network, the friend group is accelerating toward a mid-season breaking point. New episodes of Euphoria Season 3 continue to stream Sundays at 9:00 PM ET on HBO Max.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (HBO Max). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).