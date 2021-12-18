New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Tajikistan foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who is on a three-day visit to India, will meet with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday.

Earlier, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Muhriddin and Jaishankar will discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Nepal Makes Quarantine Mandatory for Travellers Arriving From 67 Countries.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin is on an official visit to India from December 18-20 and will attend the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.

On Sunday, Jaishankar will be hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi. Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will participate in the meeting.

Also Read | Millipede With 1,306 Legs, Discovered in Australia, is The World's Leggiest Creature.

As part of the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries are expected to pay a joint courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the second meeting was organised by India in October 2020 in digital video conference format. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)