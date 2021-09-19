New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic here on Sunday.

"Welcome FM of Serbia Nikola Selakovic to India. Taking a strong, traditional friendship forward," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Necessary to Beat Virus, Says US Top Expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

Selakovic arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet: "Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, arrived in New Delhi on Monday.

Also Read | Russia Parliamentary Election 2021: Telegram Blocks Alexei Navalny's Chatbots During Voting.

"Selakovic is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today at Hyderabad House. Both leaders will focus on enhancing bilateral relations.

Later in the evening before concluding his visit, he will call on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)