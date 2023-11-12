Kabul [Afghanistan], November 12 (ANI): The Taliban Embassy in Qatar has issued a memo expressing concern to all diplomatic and international organizations regarding the unilateral and forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban's Embassy sent a memo to all diplomatic missions and embassies on November 6, highlighting the mistreatment and forced expulsion of Afghan refugees by Pakistan.

Khaama Press obtained a copy of this memo through anonymous sources.

The memo denounced Pakistan's inadequate handling of Afghan refugees during their forced deportation.

"The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Doha presents its compliments to all Diplomatic Missions and Offices of international organizations accredited to the state of Qatar and wishes to share concerns regarding Pakistan's poor management and inappropriate treatment of Afghan refugees while forcefully expelling them from Pakistan," Khaama Press quoted the document.

The Embassy in Doha further underscored that Pakistan unilaterally decided to deport Afghan refugees "without consulting" the Afghan government. This unilateral action disregarded the Afghan regime's interests and concerns, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

The communique from the Afghan Embassy in Doha emphasized that Pakistan had decided to deport Afghan refugees unilaterally without consulting the Afghan government.

This unilateral approach was a significant point of contention, as it disregarded the Afghan regime's interests and concerns, ultimately leading to the humanitarian crisis that followed.

The Afghan government, through its embassy in Doha, asserted that Pakistan "should be held accountable" for the humanitarian crisis triggered by its decision to deport Afghan refugees. This call for accountability implies that Pakistan bears a responsibility to address the adverse consequences of its actions and collaborate with Afghanistan to find solutions to the crisis, according to Khaama Press.

The statement further criticized Pakistan for its poor management and inappropriate treatment of Afghan refugees during the deportation process.

This condemnation highlights the Afghan government's concerns about the well-being and rights of its nationals who faced harsh conditions and mistreatment while being repatriated.

The Afghan Embassy's letter pointed out that Pakistan had given its security agencies a "free hand" in implementing the deportation, which resulted in the harassment of Afghan nationals. This raises questions about the level of oversight and control exercised by the Pakistani government over its security agencies and their actions in dealing with Afghan refugees, Khaama Press reported.

In addition, on November 3, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities estimated that approximately 1,60,638 illegal Afghans had been deported to Afghanistan. This includes 44,718 men, 33,699 women, and 82,221 children.

Meanwhile, another 12,689 people returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham border. These statistics shed light on the scale of the deportation and the challenges it poses for both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to Khaama Press, mass deportation of Afghan nationals has a profound impact on Afghan society, as it disrupts the lives of thousands of individuals and families who are suddenly uprooted and forced to return to Afghanistan.

The Afghan government faces the daunting task of reintegrating these individuals into society and providing them with essential services.

The Taliban government's communication to diplomatic missions and international organizations in Qatar indicates its intent to garner international support and attention for the issue. The Afghan government seeks international assistance in addressing the challenges posed by the deportation crisis and ensuring the rights and dignity of its nationals are upheld.

The Taliban government's complaints about the harassment of its nationals by Pakistan highlight the complexities and challenges surrounding the deportation of Afghan refugees, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

