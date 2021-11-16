Kabul [Afghanistan], November 16 (ANI): Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi and discussed the economy and the development of trade between countries, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to Tolo News, Afghan acting Commerce Minister Nooraddin Azizi also met with the envoy Qomi.

"Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Commerce Minister Nooraddin Azizi met with Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi and discussed the economy and the development of trade between countries," Tolo News reported citing the Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying.

Qomi arrived in Kabul on Monday to hold meetings with officials of the interim Afghan government appointed by the Taliban.

Earlier, speaking about the recognition of the Taliban, Khatebzade said that Iran is not in spot where they can speak about the recognition and the legitimacy of the Taliban, The Khaama Press reported.

According to the Khaama Press, Khateebzade said that the international community is asking for an all-inclusive and responsible government in Afghanistan and added that Iran will never leave behind the Afghan people as the latter want Iran not to.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August and the US military ended its 20 years of military presence in the country. Meanwhile, after announcing the government in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has failed to get recognition. Aside from China, Pakistan, and a handful of other countries, the rest of the world is taking a wait and watch policy while keeping an eye on the conduct of the outfit. (ANI)

