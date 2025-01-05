Vienna, Jan 4 (AP) Talks on forming a government in Austria collapsed again Saturday.

The People's Party and the Social Democrats continued coalition talks after the liberal Neos party's surprise withdrawal from talks Friday.

“We have tried everything up to this point. An agreement on key points is not possible, so it makes no sense for a positive future for Austria,” Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer from the conservative People's Party was quoted as saying by Austrian broadcaster ORF. (AP)

