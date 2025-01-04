Quetta, January 4: A suicide bomb blast targeting a passenger van and a police vehicle has killed at least eight security personnel and reportedly injured more than 40 others, the majority of who were security officials. The separatist group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack. As per details, the suicide bomb blast occurred in the Dhang area of Turbat, Balochistan.

A large explosion was heard when a passenger van and a police security vehicle adjacent to the van were targeted. It was later revealed that the majority of the passengers travelling in the van were also security officials. Following the suicide blast, contingents of police and security forces reached the blast site and cordoned off the area. 3 Security Personnel Injured in Suicide Car Bombing in Northwest Pakistan.

Rescue teams rushed the injured and the deceased to local hospitals, who later confirmed the number of casualties, adding that most of the injured brought to the hospital were in critical condition. Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) faction Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Majeed brigade Firdayee (suicide bomber) unit of Baloch Liberation Army, today carried out a Fidayeen attack on a convoy of the occupying Pakistani army in Turbat, eliminating several military personnel. Our organisation accepts responsibility for this attack," said a statement issued by BLA. The latest attack is part of an ongoing series of attacks by the BLA in Balochistan targeting military convoys, security checkposts and police vehicles.

In the past, BLA's Majeed brigade has carried out ambush attacks, targeting security personnel and their families. Balochistan has continued to remain one of the most challenging regions for the Pakistani security forces. Pakistan Blast Video: CCTV Footage Captures Deadly Explosion at Quetta Railway Station in Balochistan.

During a recent press briefing by Pakistan Armed Forces media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), it was revealed that the armed forces conducted at least 57,775 military operations during the year 2024, majority of which were carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. With the year 2025 starting, the latest attacks by BLA in Turbat on Saturday draw the future path of security challenges that may keep the security forces on their toes.

