Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], July 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in the regional ambassadorial conference here while also inaugurating the bust of Swami Vivekananda at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre here on Friday.

The regional Ambassadorial conference was attended by representatives from Angola, Burundi, Congo, Swaziland, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Also Read | Lebanon Mosque Shooting: At Least One Dead, Five Injured After Firing Inside Mosque in Bar Elias Town, Says Security Official.

Terming the conference, a "productive" one, the External Affairs Minister said he took stock of India's relations with the above-mentioned African countries and "underlined India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Africa and the Global South."

The EAM also inaugurated the bust of Swami Vivekananda at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Dar es Salaam.

Also Read | India: Lung Disease Turns Budhpura into ‘village of Widows’.

In his address, the External Affairs Minister said, "It's really a very momentous occasion today as we inaugurate a bust for one of the greatest spiritual leaders and philosophers of India, Swami Vivekananda."

"This bust certainly stands in testimony to his kindest teachings which have transcended boundaries and actually underline his message of faith in humanity," he added.

He also underscored the vitality of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, which has played a very significant role in promoting Indian culture and arts in Tanzania since its institutionalization in 2010.

"The cultural centre is aimed not just to promote Indian culture in Tanzania, but equally Tanzanian culture in India," said Jaishankar.

Earlier in Dar es Salaam, the External Affairs Minister attended the India-Tanzania business conclave, where he delivered an address highlighting the trade deal between the two countries.

He said, "India is Tanzania's best trading partner and that the two countries are committed to taking this forward."

Further, in his address to the conclave, he noted that strong growth in both countries opens up more possibilities.

He said India, "the fifth largest economy in the world," was also investing in building African capabilities and the IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar testified to its intent in this regard.

Earlier, in Tanzania, the EAM took a walk through Dar es Salaam's famous Temple Street and experienced the local flavours there. "This 'Little India' in the Tanzanian capital symbolizes both our historical ties and its modern-day connect," he said.

Jaishankar also visited the India-Tanzania Centre of Excellence in ICT at Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology while paying homage to Indian soldiers at the Commonwealth War Memorial in Dar es Salaam on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)