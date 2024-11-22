Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Tanzania Ambassador Anisa Kapufi Mbega on Friday spoke about the upcoming International Gita Mahotsav in Haryana, and asserted that Tanzania will gain from the event, that will provide a forum for Indians and Tanzians to "forge collaboration in many areas".

The International Gita Mahotsav will be held from November 28 to December 15 in Kurukshetra, Haryana, and Tanzania is the partner country.

Also Read | Milky Way's Veil of Fiery Gas: India-US Scientists Decode Mysterious Sources Behind Fiery Hot Gas Around the Spiral Galaxy.

"International Gita Mahotsav is a platform where Tanzanians and Indian people can connect together to forge collaboration in many area. As partner country, we are expecting to participate fully and to use that opportunity to connect India and Tanzania and to forge more collaboration in many areas. I am sure Tanzania will benefit from Gita Mahotsav," Mbega told ANI.

The Tanzanian Ambassador further said that is looking forward for the successful celebration of the event.

Also Read | Tokyo Emerges as Hub for ‘Sex Tourism’ Amid Rising Poverty, Violence and Exploitation of Young Women, Says Report.

"We are looking forward to the successful Gita Mahotsav celebration... We respect each and every religion, we believe in peace and harmony. Gita Mahotsav is a platform where we can all connect from different religions, different cultures...come and connect together and forge greater collaboration. So, I am looking forward to it," Mbega said.

The Government of Haryana is celebrating Gita Mahotsav festival in collaboration with the Kurukshetra Development Board in Kurukshetra since 1989.

In the beginning, only religious and cultural programmers were organised by the religious organisations and the Kurukshetra Development Board, but later on, a wide range of social, cultural, academic programmes got incorporated with the festival, as per the official website of International Gita Mahotsav.

In the year 2016, Haryana took a decision to celebrate the festival of Gita Jayanti as International Gita Mahotsav in which more than two million people visited Kurukshetra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)