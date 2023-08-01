Jerusalem [Israel], August 1 (ANI/TPS): A plan promoted by the Israel Land Authority in Tel Aviv-Yafo for an area for Hachashmal Park was approved for deposit in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Local Planning and Construction Committee.

The project is for the construction of a new residential area, which also includes employment areas and public buildings. 120 units (in an area of about 12,100 square meters built) including housing within reach, about 34,400 square meters (#40,000 square feet) for employment, educational and public buildings and institutions, and about 1,950 square meters(19,000 square feet) for commerce.

The plan proposes the restoration of parts of the historic garden of the “farm” that existed there in the past, and the opening of the complex (the area of the Electric Company) to public passage. For this purpose, the plan includes passages connecting Begin Road and Electricity Street and includes a number of public plazas and squares that open to the surrounding streets, connecting the streets to the urban space and making the open spaces and buildings for preservation within the plan area accessible to the public.

The construction in the complex includes: in the north of the complex, a 30-story tower containing commerce on the ground floor, and above it employment and residential areas.

In the south, on the side of Derech Begin, an 8-story employment building is proposed that also contains commercial spaces on the ground floor. A building for public needs with a height of 5 floors is proposed on the side of Electric Street. (ANI/TPS)

