Tel Aviv [Israel], January 22 (ANI/TPS): Tel Aviv's Ichilov Medical Center reported that three victims of Tuesday night's terrorist stabbing attack were brought to its emergency room.

One of them is in moderate to serious condition with a stab wound in his neck. He was transferred to the operating room.

In addition, another wounded man arrived in mild-moderate condition and another wounded man in mild condition, both of whom are currently being treated in the trauma room. (ANI/TPS)

