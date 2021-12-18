Bangkok [Thailand], December 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Officials will soon relocate 600 remaining prisoners from the Krabi provincial prison in the southwestern coast of Thailand, after a riot over COVID-19 safety measures at the facility ended in fire, media reported Saturday.

On Thursday, around 300 out of the total 2,159 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Those who were not infected demanded that officials move out the infected prisoners so that the virus would not spread further. The facility rejected the request explaining that that could not be done amid lack of space, Thai PBS World reported.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Paris Cancels Fireworks at Champs-Elysees on December 31 To Limit Spread of COVID-19.

According to the broadcaster, the rejection prompted violent riots that started on Thursday and ended in a fire on Friday. Police fired rubber bullets in an attempt to calm the prisoners. Thirty-one prisoners were detained on suspicion of being responsible for starting the riots.

So far, 1,100 prisoners were transferred to prisons in other provinces and the remaining 600 will be moved on Saturday.

Also Read | Alimihan Seyiti Dies: Oldest Person in China Dies at 135 in Xinjiang.

Inspections of the prison carried out on Saturday showed that inmate sleeping quarters were completely destroyed in the fire. Fourteen prisoners were injured by rubber bullets. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)