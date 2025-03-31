Bangkok [Thailand], March 31 (ANI): Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has expressed heartfelt appreciation to world leaders who extended condolences and support following the recent earthquake in Thailand.

In a post on X on Monday, she conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Thai government and its people, saying, "On behalf of the Government and the people of Thailand, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to leaders from around the world who sent their condolences, kind messages of concern and support regarding the earthquake situation in Thailand. We are deeply touched to all who have reached out and extended a helping hand, which reflects your solidarity and care."

PM Shinawatra further said that the situation has largely returned to normal, with search and rescue operations continuing at certain sites. She noted that agencies continue to monitor the situation and are ready to provide further assistance.

"I wish to inform you that the situation has largely returned to normal. The areas affected by the earthquake have been limited to certain sites where search and rescue have continued. Thailand's relevant agencies remain on alert to monitor the situation and stand ready to provide further assistance to those in need," Shinawatra said.

https://x.com/ingshin/status/1906638443758969051

She also offered prayers to Myanmar, which was severely impacted by the earthquake, and reaffirmed unwavering support towards disaster relief efforts.

"My thoughts and prayers also go out to our close neighbour Myanmar, also severely affected by the devastating earthquake. I wish to emphasise Thailand's unwavering support for Myanmar's disaster relief efforts and the rebuilding of affected communities," she added.

Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are underway in Bangkok following the earthquake that shook the region.

Rescuers are searching for survivors more than three days after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, toppling buildings as far away as the Thai capital, Bangkok and sending tremors through nearby Chinese provinces, as reported by CNN.

More than 2,000 people are now confirmed dead in Myanmar. Widespread damage was reported after the earthquake caused infrastructural damage, CNN reported citing authorities.

The epicenter was recorded in Myanmar's central Sagaing region, near the former royal capital Mandalay, home to around 1.5 million people, as well as multiple historic temple complexes and palaces, CNN reported. (ANI)

