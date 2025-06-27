MoS Nityanand Rai delivering the country statement at the 3rd Ministerial Conference on Central Registration and Vital Statistics in Asia and the Pacific (Photo/ X@IndiainThailand)

Bangkok [Thailand], June 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai delivered India's country statement at the 3rd Ministerial Conference on Central Registration and Vital Statistics in Asia and the Pacific on Thursday, the Embassy of India in Thailand said.

In a post on X, the Embassy noted that the statement was delivered on the topic- 'Towards the shared vision of universal and responsive civil registration and vital statistics', which was organised by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok.

In his remarks, Rai highlighted the success of India's civil registration system and brought to attention innovative solutions like the DigiLocker in his speech.

As per the Embassy's statement, MoS Rai met the Executive Secretary of UNESCAP, Armida Alisjahbana and exchanged views on how India and ESCAP can work together to support other development partners in the region through the sharing of experiences and best practices.

The official website of the UNESCAP describes it as-- "The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) is the most inclusive intergovernmental platform in the Asia-Pacific region. The Commission promotes cooperation among its 53 member States and 9 associate members in pursuit of solutions to sustainable development challenges. ESCAP is one of the five regional commissions of the United Nations".

As per the website, ESCAP works on areas such as energy, statistics, social development, Information Communication Technology and Disaster Risk Reduction, macroeconomic policy, poverty reduction and financing for development, trade, investment and innovation. (ANI)

