Karachi [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday questioned the recent claim of Prime Minister Imran Khan about not being pressurised from the military in running government affairs, stating that such assertions were made only when things are not all good.

He also challenged Khan for denying National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the opposition, and said that an elected PM should always think about making such claims, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Chang’e-5, China’s Unmanned Spacecraft Lands On Moon to Collect Lunar Surface Samples.

During a press conference, Abbasi said: "How can you [PM Imran] say that you would not give any NRO [to opposition parties]... Does it suit a politician or an elected prime minister? NRO is offered by dictators to secure and strengthen their grounds. Unfortunately, such claims indicate how mature our national leadership is. This is the leadership which wants to believe that it's not under [military pressure]. The claim itself suggests all is not good."

Abbasi further said that the people who had voted for the Prime Minister's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018 had now turned away from the party, which had badly disappointed every segment of the society.

Also Read | Amazon, Apple to Team Up for New Cloud Computing Service for macOS.

He added that every area of the economy was on the verge of total collapse, from wage earners to industrialists, along with the services sector and agriculture.

"This situation is worsening and if it's not controlled or contained, it would become more disastrous than coronavirus," Dawn quoted Abbasi.

The former PM also said that the opposition alliance under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would bring some change as it would leave no other option other than fresh elections."They [PTI government] are suffering every day and each passing day is increasing their problems. The economy has collapsed. The foreign policy is meeting failures and the slogan of accountability has turned out to be nothing but a bundle of lies. So there's an anti-government storm which keeps things moving against the government," he said.

The PDM held their fifth power show on Monday despite Imran Khan-led government's desperate attempts to obstruct it.

The PDM has held four similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)