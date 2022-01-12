Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): After Pakistan opposition announced a long march against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government from Karachi, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said it expects thousands of its activists will participate in the march, which is scheduled to kick off next month, local media reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Sindh Information and Labour Minister and president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi Division, Saeed Ghani, on Tuesday announced that the party would organise protest demonstrations, rallies and sit-ins at the district-level in the city over the issues of hikes in the prices of essential commodities, unemployment and a shortage of natural gas in the country due to "incompetence on the part of the federal government on February 27", The News International reported.

Ghani said the preparations had begun for the commencement of the long march from Karachi next month.

He recalled that the PPP was the only political party that had lately staged protest demonstrations throughout the country against the "incompetence and ill-advised economic policies of the government" that had resulted in hikes in the prices of essential products, joblessness and gas crisis, The News International reported.

The Pakistani publication reported that Ghani said that the 220 million masses of the country had to face immense hardships as the rulers did not have competency and eligibility to manage the governance-related affairs.

He said the protest drive was being accelerated, and demonstrations, rallies and sit-ins would be staged on a daily basis in all districts of the Karachi Division.

He further stated that the food cost inflation had simply become unbearable for the public to the extent that they did not have the financial capacity to arrange meals just twice a day for their families. (ANI)

