Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Weatherford, Jan 22 (AP) Three members of an air ambulance crew were killed when their helicopter crashed late Saturday in Oklahoma, officials said.

The crash was reported near Weatherford after the control centre lost contact with the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter crew shortly before 11:30 pm, the company said in a statement Sunday.

Also Read | Storm Isha: Rain and Powerful Wind Are Expected To Batter Parts of the UK and Ireland.

The crew was returning to base in Weatherford, 113 kilometres west of Oklahoma City, after completing a patient care transport to the capital, the statement said.

Nearby Air Evac teams assisted law enforcement with the search for the crew members. The company did not say where the Bell 206L3 was found and did not immediately release the victims' names.

Also Read | UK: Absconding Prisoner Caught With Gun, Attempts To Sell Cocaine to Police in Liverpool, Arrested After 22 Months.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)