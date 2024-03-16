Kyiv [Ukraine], March 16 (ANI): Andriy Yermak, head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a telephonic conversation with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday. The two leaders spoke about the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, noting the high level of support for the event.

Taking to his official X handle, Andriy Yermak posted, "Had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Kumar Doval. Spoke about the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland at the level of state leaders and noted the high level of support for the event."

Yermak informed Doval about the situation at the front amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, his country's 'success' in confronting Russia in the Black Sea, the fight against Russian aviation and strengthening Ukraine's defence production.

During the telephonic conversation, Yermak said Russia continues to strike his homeland with missiles and drones, particularly civilian infrastructure, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said in a statement.

During the phone-call, Yermak thanked Doval for his deputy's participation in the fourth meeting of national security advisors and foreign policy advisors to the heads of state on the implementation of the Peace Formula, which took place in Davos, Switzerland in January. The two officials agreed on continuing the dialogue and strengthening bilateral relations between India and Ukraine, according to the statement.

The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which started in 2022, has continued for over two years. Marking the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urged his countrymen to remain hopeful of victory.

In a video address recorded from the Hostomel airport, Zelensky thanked Ukrainians for their efforts to resist Russia's full-scale invasion and said, "We are 730 days closer to victory."

"Keep fighting - you are sure to win!," the Ukrainian President said at the airport, which was targeted by Russia in the early days of the war.

Zelenskyy said he was "incredibly proud" of the people of his country and admires and believes in each of them.

"Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end. That's why when it comes to ending the war, we always add - on our terms. That's why next to the word "peace," the word "just" always sounds. That's why in future history, next to the word Ukraine, the word "independent" will always stand. We fight for this. And we will prevail. On the best day of our lives," the Ukrainian President said.

During his address, he also thanked the country's soldiers and "everyone in the world who stands by us and with truth". (ANI)

