Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit South Korea, the Philippines, Laos, and Vietnam on June 5-14 to follow up on recent summits between the United States and Asian allies and the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the State Department said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to the Republic of Korea (ROK), the Philippines, Vietnam, and Laos from June 5 to 14. The Deputy Secretary's travel to the region reflects the United States' continued commitment to the Indo-Pacific and follows last month's U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit, President Biden's visit to the ROK and Japan, the Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo, and the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework," the US State Department said in a press statement.

Also Read | Tesla Headed For Layoffs? Elon Musk Plans 10% Staff Cut at Tesla, Freezes Hiring Amid Rising Inflation.

In Seoul, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with ROK leaders, including Foreign Minister Park Jin, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong.

Also in Seoul, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo and have a trilateral meeting with First Vice Foreign Minister Cho and Vice Foreign Minister Mori to discuss how the United States, the ROK, and Japan can continue to work together for the benefit of the region and the world to address the critical challenges of the 21st century.

Also Read | Chinese Banks Agree to Refinance Cash-Strapped Pakistan with USD 2.3 Billion Funding: Report.

In Manila, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and senior members of the incoming and outgoing administrations to discuss new ways to deepen the bilateral U.S.-Philippines Alliance. She will also participate in a business roundtable and an event in celebration of World Oceans Day.

In Vientiane, Sherman will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune and Vice Foreign Minister Bounleua Phandanouvong to discuss how to best support Laos as it pursues its sustainable development goals and boosts its prosperity and connectivity with its ASEAN neighbors.

The Deputy Secretary will engage with civil society members and alumni of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) to demonstrate the United States' strong support for Laos civil society and mutual understanding between our countries.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with municipal Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and deliver remarks at Fulbright University Vietnam.

In Hanoi, the Deputy Secretary will meet with Vietnamese officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, and Vice Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc to emphasize the strength of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and U.S. support for a strong, prosperous, and independent Vietnam.

She will also announce additional support for surveying and clearing unexploded ordnance, demonstrating our continued commitment to addressing legacies of war.

In addition, the Deputy Secretary will discuss supply chain resiliency with private sector representatives and, together with Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, launch a USAID project to counter wildlife trafficking in Vietnam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)