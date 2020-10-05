Mexico City, Oct 5 (AP) At least 6 people died and thousands were evacuated in southeastern Mexico after Tropical Storm Gamma lashed the Yucatan Peninsula's resort-studded coast with near-hurricane force winds and drenched Tabasco and Chiapas states, authorities said Sunday.

Mexico's civil defense agency said in a statement that four of the deaths, including two children, were in Chiapas, where a landslide on a mountainous slope buried their home.

Also Read | BJP Leader Manish Shukla Murder | West Bengal BJP Calls For 12-Hour Bandh in Barrackpore to Protest: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 5, 2020.

The other two deaths were in Tabasco state, where one person was dragged away by the water and another drowned.

Gamma, along with cold fronts, combined over the weekend to cause extreme rains in parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and Chiapas, affecting more than half a million people.

Also Read | Donald Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly to Greet Supporters Outside, US President’s Visit Came Shortly After He Promised His Supporters a ‘Surprise’; Watch Video.

The hardest-hit state was Tabasco, where more than 3,400 were evacuated to shelters. The storm came ashore Saturday near Tulum with maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 mph (110 kph) — 4 mph (9 kph short of hurricane force), according to the US National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Mexican authorities continued to warn people in the Yucatan on Sunday afternoon as Gamma remained stalled offshore.

The hurricane center said Gamma was about 130 miles (205 kms) northeast of Progreso, Mexico, and had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

The state's tourism department reported Friday on Twitter that more than 41,000 tourists were present in Quintana Roo, with hotels in Cancun and Cozumel already at more than 30% occupancy. The area only recently reopened to tourism after a pandemic shutdown. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)