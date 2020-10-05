Mumbai, October 5: India and South Africa want the World Trade Organization (WTO) to waive intellectual property rules to make it easier for developing countries to produce or import COVID-19 drugs, a letter to the WTO shows.

New York mayor said on Sunday he wants to reimpose shutdown in nine neighbourhoods.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Narendra Modi government during his three-day Kheti Bacho Rally against newly enacted farm laws. Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of the enacting the farm laws amid COVID-19 Pandemic. The Congress leader said he would not let the Modi government destroy farmers.

BJP worker Manish Shukla has been shot dead in front of Titagarh Police Station (in North 24 Parganas district). This matter should be investigated by CBI: BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya

Keep an eye on this space for the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.