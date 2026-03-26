New York, March 26: With the world in the throes of an energy crisis from the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that time was running out for Tehran to “get serious” about a deal.​ Iran responded to the United States' 15-point peace proposal with a five-point plan, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim.​ Trump said on Truth Social that Iran “better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is no turning back, and it will not be pretty”.​

He described the Iranian negotiators as “very different and strange”, claiming they were “begging” for a deal while publicly saying they were considering the United States proposals.​ Later, at an open cabinet meeting, he remarked, “We will see if we can make the right deal, and they make the right deal, and then the strait will open up.”​ 'No One Wants Iran’s Top Job, Fears Being Killed by US': Donald Trump Says Tehran ‘Afraid’ but Ready to Negotiate Deal.

Donald Trump Warns Time Running Out

"The Iranian regime is now admitting to itself that they have been decisively defeated."pic.twitter.com/PJPfjoND6k — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2026

Keeping the Strait open, a chokehold on 20 per cent of fossil fuel flows to the world, has emerged as a top priority for the United States and many countries affected by the blockage.​ Trump added, “Even now, we do not know if there are any mines.”​

Israel said that it had killed the top Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps navy officer. Alireza Tangsiri, the naval commander, was killed in a strike on Thursday, according to Israel.​ Tasnim reported, quoting “informed sources”, that Tehran sent the formal five-point response to the United States proposal through intermediaries.​ US-Iran Conflict: Donald Trump Tells Advisors He Wants Iran Conflict to End in Coming Weeks, Says Report.

According to Tasnim, Iran demanded recognition of its “sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz” as a legal right and as a guarantee of any deal that should include no further war. It also sought an end to the campaign of assassinations of its leaders, inclusion of “resistance groups” in the peace deal, and reparations for damages.​

Reports said the 15-point United States plan included opening the Strait of Hormuz, ending the nuclear programme encompassing the surrender of uranium stockpiles, and shutting down the ballistic missile programme and the capability to manufacture them.​

Tasnim quoted its source as sceptical about the genuineness of the United States offer to negotiate, considering it a ploy to keep oil prices low and to “prepare a new aggressive action”.​

Trump said that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were joining his envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the negotiations.​ He did not identify the Iranian negotiators, only saying, “We are dealing with the man who I believe is the most respected and the leader.”​ Trump added that identifying the interlocutors could lead to their assassination by the Iranians or Israel.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).