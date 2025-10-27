Tokyo, October 27: US President Donald Trump arrived in Tokyo on Monday for the second leg of his Asia trip, following a successful visit to Malaysia where he participated in the ASEAN Summit. Before his departure from Kuala Lumpur, Trump waved farewell to Malaysian officials and citizens, marking the conclusion of his 24-hour visit.

Taking to Truth Social, he wrote, "Just leaving Malaysia, a great and very vibrant Country. Signed major Trade and Rare Earth Deals, and yesterday, most importantly, signed the Peace Treaty between Thailand and Cambodia. NO WAR! Millions of lives saved. Such an honor to have gotten this done. Now, off to Japan!!!" During the ASEAN Summit, Trump connected with Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi through their first telephone conversation, held on October 25. Donald Trump Bids Adieu to Malaysia After Signing Major Trade Deals and Thailand-Cambodia Peace Treaty, Heads to Japan for 2nd Leg of Asia Tour.

Donald Trump Lands in Japan

According to the Japanese premier's office, the 10-minute call focused on enhancing bilateral ties and regional cooperation. Trump congratulated Takaichi on her election and reaffirmed that strengthening the Japan-US alliance remains a top priority. In response, Takaichi called Japan "an indispensable partner for the US in the Indo-Pacific" and expressed her intent to work with Trump toward realising a free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

She also praised Trump's leadership in facilitating the West Asia peace agreement and requested continued US support for the resolution of the abductions issue. Both leaders expressed anticipation for an in-person meeting, with Takaichi saying she looks forward to welcoming Trump to Japan, while the US President said he looks forward to meeting her in person. US President Donald Trump Thanks Japan's First Female PM Sanae Takaichi for Placing 'Very Large Amount of New Military Equipment' Orders With America (Watch Video).

Trump's current three-day visit to Japan marks his first in nearly six years and follows up on the recent discussions with Takaichi. According to Kyodo News, the visit is expected to solidify bilateral cooperation and strengthen the alliance further. Takaichi, who became Japan's first woman prime minister earlier this month, secured the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on October 4 and was officially elected by parliament on Tuesday.

She succeeded Shigeru Ishiba after winning 237 of 465 votes in the Lower House. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stated that Trump is expected to meet Emperor Naruhito during his visit, calling it "an extremely meaningful opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance."

He added that the Takaichi administration "sincerely welcomes" the trip.

Known for her conservative stance and hawkish security outlook, Takaichi has drawn comparisons to the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who shared a close relationship with Trump during his first term starting in 2017. Trump, who returned to the White House for a second term in January, last visited Japan in 2019 for the G20 Summit in Osaka. His renewed engagement with Japan under Takaichi's leadership signals a continued emphasis on regional stability and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

