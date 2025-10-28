US President Donald Trump met Japan's first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi today, October 28. He arrived in Tokyo, Japan, after waving farewell to the people of Malaysia following a remarkably successful 24 hours at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. Multiple videos of Donald Trump's Japan visit have surfaced online. One video shows the US President introducing Japan's newly elected PM Sanae Takaichi to his delegation in Tokyo. In another video, Donald Trump thanked Sanae Takaichi for placing a "very large amount of new military equipment" orders with the United States. A third clip showed Trump expressing love and support for China. "I have always had a great love of Japan, and a great respect of Japan... anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there. We are an ally at the strongest level," the US President says. Donald Trump Bids Adieu to Malaysia After Signing Major Trade Deals and Thailand-Cambodia Peace Treaty, Heads to Japan for 2nd Leg of Asia Tour.

Donald Trump Thanks Sanae Takaichi for Large Military Equipment Orders

NOW - Trump thanks Japan's first female PM for placing a "very large amount of new military equipment" orders with the U.S. pic.twitter.com/dKDEfJUTdx — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Disclose TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

