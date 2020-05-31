World News | Trump Postpones G7 Until September; Plans to Invite India, Russia, South Korea, Australia

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], May 31 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has postponed an in-person G7 summit from the end of June until at least September, while saying that he would like to invite India, Russia, South Korea and Australia.

Trump also said that the current G7 format is "outdated", CNN reported.

"I am postponing it because I do not feel as a G7 it properly represents what is going on in the world", Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday.

"It is a very outdated group of countries," he said.

The summit was scheduled to take place on June 10-12 in Washington, but was shifted to end of June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

White House spokesperson Alyssa Farah said that Trump wants to bring other traditional US allies as well as those impacted by coronavirus and to talk about the future of China.

Earlier this month, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said that the US was postponing the next G7 meeting in Washington until late June amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

