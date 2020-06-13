Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Trump Suggests Limiting Choke Holds by Police

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 01:17 AM IST
World. (File Image)

Washington, Jun 12 (AP) President Donald Trump says he'd like to see an end to the police use of choke holds, except in limited circumstances.

Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired Friday.

Trump said he doesn't like choke holds and thinks that, “generally speaking” the practice “should be ended.” But Trump also talked at length about a scenario in which a police officer is alone and fighting one-on-one and might need to use the tactic.

The White House has been working to craft an executive order on policing in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in police custody, which has sparked protests across the nation and around the world demanding justice and racial equality.

Congress also has been working to craft legislation in response. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

