Kyiv, Mar 19 (AP) President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke for about an hour Wednesday morning, the US leader said, a day after he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a social media post, Trump said the call was to “align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs” as he seeks to bring about a ceasefire between the two countries.

“We are very much on track,” Trump added, saying he asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to provide more details on the conversation in a forthcoming statement.

Trump spoke Tuesday with Putin about a possible partial ceasefire. Putin agreed not to target energy infrastructure but refused to back a full 30-day ceasefire. (AP)

