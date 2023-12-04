World News | Tunisia Aims to Reach 30 Pc Renewable Energy in 2030: Delegate at COP28

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Mohamed Zmerli, Official Representative of Tunisia in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said that his country has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, and was one of the first countries to announce its intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Agency News ANI| Dec 04, 2023 06:10 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Tunisia Aims to Reach 30 Pc Renewable Energy in 2030: Delegate at COP28
Representative Image

Dubai [UAE], December 4 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed Zmerli, Official Representative of Tunisia in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said that his country has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, and was one of the first countries to announce its intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

However, Zmerli stressed in a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28, that this goal is conditional on financing and technology.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Uncovers 800 Tunnels in Gaza Amid Ongoing Ground Offensive.

Regarding renewable energy in Tunisia, he said that it constitutes only about 4 per cent, and this lays a burden on the state budget and poses an environmental problem, pointing out that the goal is to reach 30 per cent renewable energy in 2030.

Zimrali said that the first Global Stocktake that COP28 will witness since the ratification of the Paris Agreement in 2015 makes the current conference one of the most important editions and a turning point, indicating that this stocktake will provide a picture of the extent of progress that the world has achieved, and of the difficulties that the world has faced, in addition to the measures that must be taken to implement the agreement.

Also Read | Marapi Volcano Erupts in Indonesia, Spewing Ash Plumes and Blanketing Several Villages With Ash (Watch Video).

He said, "We do not have the suitable stocktake mechanisms in the absence of indicators, and therefore we are betting that COP28 can come up with indicators for adaptation to climate change." (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
3 text-right">

World News | Tunisia Aims to Reach 30 Pc Renewable Energy in 2030: Delegate at COP28

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Mohamed Zmerli, Official Representative of Tunisia in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said that his country has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, and was one of the first countries to announce its intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Agency News ANI| Dec 04, 2023 06:10 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Tunisia Aims to Reach 30 Pc Renewable Energy in 2030: Delegate at COP28
Representative Image

Dubai [UAE], December 4 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed Zmerli, Official Representative of Tunisia in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said that his country has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, and was one of the first countries to announce its intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

However, Zmerli stressed in a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28, that this goal is conditional on financing and technology.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Uncovers 800 Tunnels in Gaza Amid Ongoing Ground Offensive.

Regarding renewable energy in Tunisia, he said that it constitutes only about 4 per cent, and this lays a burden on the state budget and poses an environmental problem, pointing out that the goal is to reach 30 per cent renewable energy in 2030.

Zimrali said that the first Global Stocktake that COP28 will witness since the ratification of the Paris Agreement in 2015 makes the current conference one of the most important editions and a turning point, indicating that this stocktake will provide a picture of the extent of progress that the world has achieved, and of the difficulties that the world has faced, in addition to the measures that must be taken to implement the agreement.

Also Read | Marapi Volcano Erupts in Indonesia, Spewing Ash Plumes and Blanketing Several Villages With Ash (Watch Video).

He said, "We do not have the suitable stocktake mechanisms in the absence of indicators, and therefore we are betting that COP28 can come up with indicators for adaptation to climate change." (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Barcelona vs atlético Madrid
50K+ searches
Shreyas Iyer
50K+ searches
Mudassar Khan
5K+ searches
Shai Hope
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot