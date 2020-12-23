Tunis [Tunisia], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The Tunisian authorities have decided to extend the curfew imposed over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak until January 15, 2021, the country's Health Ministry said.

Earlier, Tunisia announced the suspension of flights with the UK, South Africa and Australia due to the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in these countries.

The curfew, which runs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time, will be extended until January 15, according to a statement posted on the ministry's Facebook page. In addition, there will be a ban on holding mass events, including parties on the occasion of the New Year.

According to the ministry, 212,718 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country, with 4,199 deaths and more than 95,000 recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

