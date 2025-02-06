Abu Dhabu [UAE], February 6 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed Ali Nafti, Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

During their visit, the Tunisian Foreign Minister and his delegation toured the halls and external corridors of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, accompanied by Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, and were briefed on the mosque's message of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to others, all of which are rooted in the principles and values established by the UAE's founding father.

The delegation was briefed on the mosque's history, architectural beauty, and the distinctive Islamic art adorning its every corner. They were also introduced to the mosque's unique collections and the finest examples of Islamic civilisation, where diverse artistic and architectural designs have converged in harmony, creating a masterpiece that reflects the beauty of cultural unity.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with a copy of the book 'Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace', the latest publication from the centre. The book highlights the mosque's unique architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey to discover its architectural and artistic grandeur, featuring award-winning images from the 'Spaces of Light' Award. (ANI/WAM)

