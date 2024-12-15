Ankara [Turkiye], December 15 (ANI): Turkiye Defence Minister Yasar Guler on Sunday emphasised on the dismantling of Khurdish groups PKK/YKG in Syria, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Guler mentioned that Turkiye has been in contact with America over the dismantling of the groups.

"Our primary issue in Syria is the dismantling of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization. We have expressed this to our American friends. We expect them to reassess their position," said Guler.

Defence Minister Guler noted that Turkiye has neutralised 2,939 terrorists, since the beginning of this year.

According to Anadolu Ajansi, Guler emphasized Turkiye's position regarding the Kurdish population in the region, saying, "We have no problem with our Kurdish brothers and sisters living in Iraq and Syria. Our problem is only and solely with the terrorists."

Guler remarked that protecting Syria's territorial integrity is Turkiye's top most priority.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken confirmed that the US is in direct contact with the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which has gained control of Damascus after overthrowing the over two-decade regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Blinken also affirmed that the US is committed to finding home Austin Tice, an American journalist who has been missing in Syria since 2012.

"We've been in contact with HTS and with other parties. We have impressed upon everyone we've been in contact with the importance of helping find Austin Tice and bringing him home," he told reporters in Jordan.

"We've also shared the principles that I just laid out for our ongoing support - principles, again, that have now been adopted by countries throughout the region and well beyond. And we've communicated those," Blinken added.

Syria rebel forces led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Shamb entered Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee from the country, ending his over two-decade rule in the country. (ANI)

