London, December 15: A UK court sentenced Mohamed Iidow, 35, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 10 years and eight months for the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter, 37, in Southall Park, West London. Shotter, a mother of three, was attacked while unconscious on a park bench in July 2021, following a night out.

CCTV footage showed Iidow prowling the park for a vulnerable target before approaching Shotter, who was “deeply unconscious.” He raped her for over 15 minutes, repeatedly manipulating her unresponsive body. Shotter was found dead by a passerby the next morning. DNA evidence linked Iidow to the crime. UK: Man Removes Condom Without Woman's Consent During Sex, Sent to Jail for Sexual Assault.

Judge Richard Marks KC condemned Iidow’s actions as “wicked and utterly reckless,” noting the high risk of harm from his attack. Medical evidence revealed that overstimulation of nerves at the back of Shotter’s throat caused her cardiac arrest. UK: 2 Men Rape and Kill Young Father After Failing To Find Partner for ‘Threesome’, Record Videos of Sex Assault; Jailed for Life.

Shotter’s mother, Dr Whitman, an NHS cardiology practitioner, called for urgent action against violence toward women. “No woman should have to fear going to a park and sitting on a bench—it is disgusting,” she said. She described her daughter as a “beautiful soul” and a devoted mother to her children, aged 5 to 19.

During the trial, Iidow claimed the sexual activity was consensual, a defense rejected by the court. The judge highlighted the prolonged nature of sex assault, saying that lidow was aware Shotter was alive but unconscious during the assault.

