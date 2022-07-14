New York, Jul 14 (AP) Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for some users on Thursday.

Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again".

Also Read | Afghanistan:180 Infected With Cholera Admitted in Hospital in Kandahar.

According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 am EDT. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)