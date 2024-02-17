Kathmandu, Feb 17 (PTI) A Chinese male and a UK female tourist have died near the Mount Everest base camp, probably due to high altitude sickness, authorities said on Saturday.

Everest base camp is at 18,000 feet and scores of people suffer breathing troubles.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Calls on WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus 'Tulsi Bhai', Discusses Traditional Medicine, Pandemic Preparedness.

Chinese tourist Woniswo Dong, 26, was found dead on Wednesday in his hotel room at Gorakshep near the Everest base camp. He had apparently spent a night while moving upward to the place after he reached Lukla airport from Kathmandu.

Elizabeth Diaro, 42, from the UK fainted as she reached her hotel on her way up to the base camp from Lukla airport, where she had landed from a flight from Kathmandu.

Also Read | UK General Election 2024: British PM Rishi Sunak Makes Plea for Conservative Family To Come Together To Beat Labour Party.

She died after a while on Thursday.

“Both of them might have died due to high altitude sickness. Their bodies are being taken to Kathmandu for conducting post mortems,” according to Anil Kumar Mishra, police inspector at the Solukhumbu district police office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)