Kathmandu, Jul 6 (PTI) Four persons, including two Indian nationals, were arrested in two separate incidents of narcotic drugs smuggling, police said on Sunday.

A 45-year-old Indian woman from Bihar and two Nepalese nationals from Morang district of eastern Nepal were arrested along with contraband items on the basis of a tip off on Sunday.

Hasina Khatun and two Nepalese Sushil Budhathoki, 38, and Kritananda Thakur, 54, who were carrying 400 grams of brown heroin, arrested from Rangeli Municipality in Morang district, according to the Narcotic Drugs Control Bureau of Nepal Police.

The police opened fire to take the trio under control during the raid, and after arresting them, have initiated further investigation into the matter.

In another case, Indian national Rakesh Wahab, 65, was arrested from the Tribhuvan International Airport along with 6.5 kg of white heroin late on Saturday evening.

Wahab was arrested during a security check at the arrival lawn of the Kathmandu airport as soon as he landed in Kathmandu from Bangkok. Police recovered the narcotics hidden inside his luggage during the security check.

