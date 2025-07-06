Queensland, July 6: A lion at Queensland’s Darling Downs Zoo in Pilton, Australia, severely injured a woman in her 50s on Saturday morning, July 5. The woman was watching keepers work in the carnivore precinct when the animal grabbed her arm through the fence of the enclosure, causing serious damage. She was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital for emergency surgery and is currently in stable condition. The zoo confirmed the lion never left its enclosure, and there was no danger to staff or visitors.

According to a report by The Mirror, the woman had been a regular presence at the zoo and was familiar with safety protocols. Despite her experience, the lion unexpectedly reached through the enclosure and latched onto her arm. Zoo officials described the incident as "inexplicable," emphasising that the woman had never entered the enclosure and that standard procedures were being followed.

Emergency services, including a LifeFlight helicopter, quickly arrived on the scene and transported the woman to Princess Alexandra Hospital. Zoo officials said she underwent surgery and is now in stable condition. Although early reports suggested the animal might have been a lioness, the zoo has not confirmed the exact species involved in the attack.

In a statement, the zoo clarified that the injured woman was not a zookeeper or part of their immediate family. They also confirmed that no punitive action would be taken against the lion, stating the animal had not recently cubbed and there were no behavioral warnings. The Darling Downs Zoo remains closed to the public until July 8, as investigations by police and Workplace Health and Safety Queensland continue.

