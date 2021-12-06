Buenos Aires [Argentina], December 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Two newborns in Brazil were given coronavirus vaccine shots by mistake and had to be hospitalized, Brazilian media report.

A two-month-old girl and a four-month-old boy were each given a Pfizer shot against COVID-19 instead of a combination immunizing agent against diphtheria, tetanus (lockjaw), pertussis (whooping cough), and hepatitis B, the Uol media outlet said on Sunday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Variant Omicron Cases Present in at Least 15 US States: CDC.

The Pfizer vaccine caused a severe reaction in both infants and they had to be hospitalized.

The nurse who administered the vaccines was temporarily suspended and an administrative investigation is underway.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Media Company Says Raised USD 1 Billion From Investors.

The Pfizer vaccine has been cleared for children as young as 5 in multiple countries. Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, approved the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12 years of age in June. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)