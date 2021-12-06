Washington, December 6: At least 15 US states have confirmed the presence of COVID-19 variant, Omicron, said US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director said, "We know we have several dozen cases and we're following them closely. And we are every day hearing about more and more probable cases so that number is likely to rise," reported Sputnik citing ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

However, Walensky revealed that the COVID-19 variant delta still covers most of the reported COVID-19 cases in the US. "We have about 90 to 100,000 cases a day right now in the United States, and 99.9% of them are the delta variant...many things that work against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, regardless of the variant that we've seen before," CDC Director added. Donald Trump's Media Company Says Raised USD 1 Billion From Investors.

The US reported its first case of Omicron on December 1. 'The administration of US President Joe Biden has said that the Omicron variant is a cause for concern but not for alarm,' reported Sputnik. The US is in a better position to deal with the Omicron strain than with previous variants of the coronavirus, reported Sputnik citing views by White House COVID-19 experts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)