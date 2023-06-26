Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 26 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has joined nations worldwide in commemorating World Drug Day, an annual event held on 26th June.

Under the guidance of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior and Chairman of the Anti Narcotics Council in UAE, the event carries the powerful slogan "Join us to stop it".

This slogan has been officially approved as the central theme for a state-level awareness campaign launched at the beginning of this month.

The ongoing initiative encompasses a wide range of extensive activities to enhance awareness of the perils of drug abuse. Furthermore, the campaign aims to elucidate effective strategies to confront drug dealers through social networking programmes.

Since its establishment, the UAE has demonstrated a steady commitment to countering the drug menace, standing in solidarity with the international community in addressing the issue of illicit drug dealing and confronting transnational criminal networks.

UAE has devised proactive plans, programmes, and preventive awareness campaigns to combat drug abuse in accordance with internationally recognised standards, leading to significant success in dismantling drug rings and apprehending offenders.

The Holistic Approach:

Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Federal Drug Control, emphasised the ongoing collaborative efforts of various ministries, federal entities, and local bodies to further bolster the achievements made so far.

These concerted endeavours align with well-defined strategies, policies, and plans that have effectively curbed drug smuggling, apprehended traffickers, and curtailed drug-related activities. Such accomplishments are a testament to the power of coordinated teamwork and professional integration.

Al Suwaidi further highlighted that regardless of the tactics employed by drug peddlers from abroad, including exploiting social media platforms to disseminate their harmful substances among different segments of society, the vigilant eyes of law enforcement agencies and relevant authorities remain unwavering in their pursuit of justice.

International Collaboration:

At an international level, the Ministry has successfully targeted drug smuggling and promotion networks, even within its own borders, through robust regional and global cooperation with counterparts in other countries.

By engaging in joint international efforts, these networks of drug promoters operating through social media platforms have been apprehended, resulting in the seizure of substantial drug quantities totalling 2,461 kilograms.

Curbing Online Promotion:

Regarding the fight against the online promotion of drugs, Brigadier General Al-Suwaidi highlighted the success of anti-drug agencies in blocking 1,574 websites and social media accounts that promote drug-related activities in the year 2022.

Moreover, these agencies diligently conduct electronic patrols to monitor websites and accounts that promote drugs, ensuring swift action against such illicit activities. (ANI/WAM)

