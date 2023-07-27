Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to raise the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 25 basis points – from 5.15 to 5.40 per cent, effective from Thursday.

This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve Board’s announcement on 26th July 2023, to increase the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) by 25 basis points.

Also Read | UFO Hearing: Former Intelligence Officer David Grusch Claims US Government Secretly Holding Alien Spacecraft, Recovered ‘Non-Human’ Bodies From ‘Crashed UFO’.

The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.

The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates in the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | MERS-CoV in UAE: WHO Confirms Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus in United Arab Emirates Man, Expects More Cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)