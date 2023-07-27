Washington DC [US], July 27 (ANI): Unidentified flying object (UFO) whistleblower claimed before Congress that the US government is secretly holding alien spacecraft.

Former US Air Force intelligence officer Retired Major David Grusch on Wednesday asked the Congress to hold the government accountable.

Earlier, Grusch, who led the analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP), the military’s preferred term for UFOs, within a US Department of Defence agency, has alleged that the US has the spacecraft of non-human origin, ABC, a US-based news portal, reported.

"I am asking Congress to hold our government to this standard and thoroughly investigate these claims," Grusch said in the hearing held by the House Oversight Committee's national security subcommittee.

He further added, "But as I stand here under oath now I am speaking to the facts as I have been told."

Grusch said he was asked in 2019 by the head of a government task force on UAPs to identify all highly classified programs.

Grusch, responding to Representative from South Carolina Nancy Mace, said that they have recovered bodies from the crashed alien spacecraft which are non-human.

"As I've stated publicly already in my News Nation interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries... Non-human and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to that are currently still on the program," the former US Air Force intelligence officer said.

Grusch also said he couldn't publicly state when the supposed program began and who authorized it, stating much of that information is classified.

Lawmakers expressed a desire to talk with Grusch and other officials behind closed doors to learn more.

When asked who the committee should call to testify in their next hearing, Grusch said he could provide a "cooperative and hostile list of individuals in the government who you should talk to."

The remarks came during a bipartisan hearing held by the House Oversight Committee's national security subcommittee. The three witnesses include Grusch, David Fravor, a former commanding officer in the US Navy, and Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace.

Lawmakers stressed the need for greater clarity on UAPs. Many voiced concerns that unidentified aerial objects pose to national security.

The hearing is the latest push by lawmakers, intelligence officials and military personnel working on unexplained aerial phenomena to probe the issue on a national platform.

Last month, the Pentagon said that it hadn't found "any verifiable information to substantiate" the claims about crashed alien spacecraft, ABC reported. (ANI)

