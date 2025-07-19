Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 19 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the targeting of the Holy Family Church in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The UAE denounced the attack as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, and warned against the ongoing Israeli aggression and military escalation which threaten to further exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE's firm rejection of the targeting of civilians, holy sites, and civilian institutions. The Ministry stressed the urgent need to respect the sanctity of these sites and ensure their protection during times of conflict. (ANI/WAM)

