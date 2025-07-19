Santa Clara, July 19: Intel is reportedly preparing to cut over 5,000 jobs in the United States. The US-based semiconductor giant has been struggling with various issues amid the AI race. After the appointment of new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, the company has started reducing the workforce to stay competitive and work towards its future plans. The Intel layoffs will affect various employees in California, Arizona, Texas and Oregon.

Intel has announced layoffs as cost-cutting and restructuring became viable options for the company's future. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said that once the company was one of the leading chipmakers, it was pushed back by other competition. The rise of artificial intelligence has offered NVIDIA, ARM, and other chipmakers an opportunity to introduce affordable semiconductors. Amazon Layoffs Continue: US-Based E-Commerce Giant Cuts Unspecified Numbers of Employees From AWS Cloud Computing Unit, Says Will Support Affected During Transition.

Intel already announced layoffs of thousands of employees in 2025 and shared the same message with the staff regarding the concerns. Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger was also struggling with the same issues related to competition and the slow adoption of emerging technologies.

According to the reports, Intel layoffs are expected to be doubled for the Santa Clara and Folsom locations, reaching 1,935 employees, as per available details in the California WARN filings. In the other states, Intel would likely cut 2,392 jobs. Reports said Intel sent an email to the employees on July 9, 2025, in which it mentioned, "We are taking steps to become a leaner, faster and more efficient company… Removing organisational complexity and empowering our engineers will enable us to better serve the needs of our customers and strengthen our execution"

According to a report by Manufacturing Drive, the updated WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) said that more than 5,000 employees will be affected in four states in the US. Intel layoffs have reportedly been "quadrupled" in or near Hillsboro, Oregon, reaching 2,392. It also mentioned that the chip giant increased its separations in Chandler, Arizona, to 696. TCS 35-Day Bench Policy Deadline Ends, Sparks Uncertainty and Anxiety Among Employees Over Job Security, Project Allocations and Possible Layoffs.

The report also highlighted that on July 11, Intel said it would lay off nearly 1,666 employees across four states as part of restructuring efforts. The company will implement the job cuts to reduce costs and simplify operations.

