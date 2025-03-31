Dubai, Mar 31 (AP) A court in the United Arab Emirates has sentenced three people to death for the killing of Israeli-Moldovan Zvi Kogan.

The state-run WAM news agency announced the verdicts on Monday of the three after a trial in Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals' State Security Chamber. It said a fourth person received a life sentence.

It did not identify those charged. However, three Uzbek nationals had been arrested in Turkiye and brought back to the UAE over the slaying in November.

Kogan, 28, an ultra-Orthodox rabbi, ran a kosher grocery store in the futuristic city of Dubai, where Israelis have flocked for commerce and tourism since the two countries forged diplomatic ties in the 2020 Abraham Accords. (AP)

